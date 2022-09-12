Tecumseh resident celebrates $100,000 Encore win

Saying "yes" to Encore paid off for a Tecumseh resident.

Carmen Linwood matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the August 16 draw to win $100,000.

Linwood, a 65-year-old mother of two and grandmother of five checked her ticket on the OLG app, and says she couldn't believe it.

"I couldn't scream because my grandkids were sleeping so I had to do a silent dance!"

She says she woke up her husband to give him the big news.

"It took him a while to understand what I was saying. He couldn't believe it either!"

Linwood says she plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with family, and take a vacation with her winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at London Husky Travel Centre on Westchester Bourne in Belmont.