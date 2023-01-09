Tecumseh resident defrauded of over $70,000 in on-line scheme

The OPP's Essex County Crime Unit is investigating after a Tecumseh resident lost over $70,000 in an on-line investment scheme.

The Ontario Provincial Police Essex County Detachment is reminding the public to be vigilant after the victim was defrauded of over $70,000 by investing in Crypto currency with an online Crypto currency brokerage.

At this time, the victim is not able to retrieve their money from the investments.

Besides keeping a close eye on your bank account and credit cards, OPP is reminding the public to be aware of the warning signs, never give out any personal information to someone you don't know.

Always verify all contact information and don't just call a number or email an address that some unknown person provides you with. The name on the caller display may be fraudulent.

Give yourself some time to complete your own research. If someone calls you and identifies themselves as a bank representative, hang up and call your local branch to verify the call is legitimate.

Anyone with information regarding this or other incidents of fraud or should contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you are the recipient of a fraudulent call, text or email, or if you've been a victim of a fraud, you are encouraged to report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501 or click here for more information.