Tecumseh resident falls victim to grandparent scam

A Tecumseh resident is out $8,000 after falling victim to a scam.

Provincial police say a fraud investigation started on February 3 after officers were called to an Oakpark Drive address in Tecumseh.

According to police, a resident received a call on February 2 from a person claiming to be their grandson.

Police say the caller indicated that they were arrested and needed $8,000 for bail to secure their release.

The OPP say the victim went to their financial institution and took out funds and later met with an unknown person claiming to be a police officer at their home where the money was handed over.

Police say the victim was contacted for more money and realized it was a scam and called police.

The OPP have released a photo of a suspect and are asking anyone living on Oakpark Drive to check their video surveillance systems from February 2 around 2pm for footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

