Tecumseh Residents Fed Up With Bonduelle Smell  

The Mayor of Tecumseh is responding to complaints of a foul smell coming from the Bonduelle plant in the town.

Gary McNamara admits this year has been far more pungent than it has been in the past.

"Usually when they start up they start up slowly and there are some smells at the very beginning but they are bated very quickly and we have been fielding a lot of calls from certainly the citizens."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, McNamara believes part of the reason for the smell is the start up of the waste-water system which happens every spring.

"Usually it's dormant over the winter months," he says. "Obviously production is way down and then they start up the system and it's what they call aeration and it's like any treatment plant, the biological material that is there is remnants from the process of vegetables."

According to McNamara, town administration has been in contact with the company.

"I know that Bonduelle is working around the clock right now to alleviate this problem and they're working their darndest to make sure that with the long weekend coming that they'll have this abated at this time."

A Tecumseh resident has started a petition to push the town to come up with a solution. According to the online petition through change.org - residents have to keep their windows closed and aren't able to sit outside or hang laundry outside.

— With files from AM800's The Morning Drive