Tecumseh residents 'very satisfied' with direction of the town: Nanos survey

People living in Tecumseh are very satisfied with the direction of the town.

The 2023 Citizen Satisfaction Survey conducted by Nanos Research found 97 per cent of those surveyed say they are somewhat satisfied to very satisfied with the Town’s services.

This community engagement initiative was carried out via telephone to residents in all five wards from Feb. 22 – March 19, 2023 in order to ascertain public opinion on quality of life, taxation and municipal service delivery in Tecumseh.

Over nine in ten residents feel they experience a strong feeling of safety in Tecumseh. Similarly, over nine in ten residents also feel that the Town is a good place to raise a family and is a place where everyone is welcome.

Mayor Gary McNamara was happy to hear the about the strong feeling of safety in Tecumseh.

"Those are very, very important when you hear about some of the things happening across the world, it's nice to know your residents fell safe in the community. It speaks well of our police, fire services and EMS throughout the municipality," he says.

McNamara says when they initiated these surveys in 2014, they wanted to hear from residents about what they were doing right or wrong.

"It's always nice to get that feedback from them on the programs that are in place and how you spend their tax dollars, especially as they get ready to update the strategic plan.

"We're going to try, the 97 per cent, we're going to try to get that to 98 percent. Or as close to 100 per cent as possible," he adds.

Other highlights of the report include:

- 9 in 10 say they have a good-to-excellent quality of life, and almost eight in ten indicate the Town is going in the right direction.

- When asked to rank the importance of the Town’s strategic priorities, environmental and fiscally sustainable infrastructure scored highest followed by continuous improvement of the Town’s services and programs.

- The proportion of residents who feel they receive excellent value for their tax dollars remains similar during the past two years; overall, nearly three-quarters say they receive at least good value for what they pay in property taxes.

- Virtually all Tecumseh residents (97%) continue to express overall satisfaction with the services provided by the Town, with more than six in ten consistently stating they are very satisfied.

- The Town did score somewhat lower with respect home affordability which is a consistent sentiment experienced nationally.

- A new question added this year was whether respondents would recommend Tecumseh as a place to live. Nine in ten residents indicated they would most likely recommend the Town of Tecumseh to friends and family.

- Residents were asked to identify their most important issue facing the Town today. The top three issues are: taxation/costs going up, roads & infrastructure, and population growth & housing affordability. Slipping from first in 2019 to the fourth issue in 2023, was risk of flooding.

There were 404 total surveys completed. The margin of error for a random survey of 404 residents of the Town is +/- 4.9%, 19 times out of 20.

An online version of the survey was also offered to residents who did not receive a phone call but still wished to participate. 53 online surveys were completed during this time. The results of the online submissions were analyzed and once compiled, will be reported on separately from the phone call interviews.

The full 2023 Citizen Satisfaction Survey will be discussed at the March 28 meeting of Tecumseh Town Council.