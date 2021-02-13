Tecumseh Restaurant Ready for First Valentines Day

A restaurant in Tecumseh, Ont. is ready for its first Valentine's Day in operation and in the age of COVID-19.

India 47 opened its doors at 1640 Lesperance Rd. when the pandemic was ramping up in May of last year. Valentine's Day is usually a busy night with couples heading out on the town to wine and dine their significant other.

Owner Nick Aujla says the plan is to help couples facilitate the experience at home. He says India 47 has put together several dinner for two packages for take out and delivery.

"We're doing some new dishes that are not normally on the menu with some unique flavours along with some unique desserts," he says. "Prices range anywhere from $80 to $100 ... We're also offering 50 per cent off on the wine of your choice."

It's not the first milestone his new restaurant has missed, but Aujla says he's taking it in stride.

"We were hoping that we could be open so we could give the complete experience, but unfortunately that's not the case," he says.

India 47 is also one of 14 restaurants in Windsor-Essex accepting donations for Transition to Bitterness this Valentines Day.

Donors will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a 60" Smart TV.

Restaurants in Windsor-Essex will be allowed a maximum of 10 people when the region enters the Red Control Level of the Reopening Ontario Act Tuesday.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.