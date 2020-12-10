Tecumseh's 2021 Draft Budget Calls for a 3.05 Per Cent Tax Increase

The Town of Tecumseh has released its 2021 draft budget which calls for a 3.05 per cent tax hike.

Councillor Andrew Dowie says, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate is a decrease compared to last year when residents saw a 3.6 per cent increase on their bill.

Dowie says it's now council's turn to comb through the document.

"It's a bit higher than what had been projected for the year, but that's understandable given the year we've had," he says. "So I wasn't terribly surprised and ultimately it's up to town council to decide whether the status quo service levels are appropriate."

Dowie says, in the past, residents have been supportive of a slight increase.

"One thing I've heard loud and clear from residents is that when push came to shove, in terms of difficult decisions, more residents let me know that they want to keep the services intact versus making changes. Plenty of calls saying please don't change anything, we'd rather pay the difference," he says.

Dowie says there's a balancing act between being affordable and responsible.

"We'll see in our deliberations if there's anything that can help to offset or reduce that increase, but also we have to be responsible with keeping good value for the taxpayer dollar, not wasting it or causing problems down the road. That's the big lens that we all have to look at," he says.

The 3.05 per cent tax hike amounts to $55 increase on a home assessed at $250,000.

Budget deliberations are scheduled to take place January 13 and 14.

CLICK HERE to see the budget document on the town's website.

With files from Rob Hindi