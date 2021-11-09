Tecumseh's 2022 proposed budget calls for a 4.25 per cent tax hike

A 4.25 per cent property tax increase in being proposed in the 2022 Town of Tecumseh budget.

Council will get its first look at the proposed spending document when they meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

It calls for an increase of 4.25 per cent, which works out to $79 more on a home assessed at $250,000.

Andrew Dowie, Ward One Tecumseh Town Councillor, says he's going to really do his homework when he receives the budget documents to see what is going into the figure.

"Are there ways that we can address that? Certianly in this environment we can mitigate that proposed increase on the municipal side and then ensure we're getting the best possible value for dollar."

Dowie says he's expecting this to be a difficult budget given the gap between revenue and expenses for the services they provide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You have to spend more money to keep the lights on and keep the service going, but you have fewer opportunities for revenue," he continued. "The swimming pool, our community canters and even our recreational programs, so this is a gap that persists."

Tecumseh Town Council is scheduled to begin budget deliberations on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m.

Taken together, the overall consolidated levy increase (town, county and education) is expected to be 2.81 per cent, or $97 on a home assessed at $250,000.

Tecumseh Town Council approved a 2.41 per cent property tax increase in the 2021 budget.