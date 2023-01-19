Tecumseh's Mayor discusses 2023 budget

Budget deliberations for 2023 have been completed by Tecumseh Town Council, with a consolidated tax rate increase of 3.43 per cent, which factors in county, education and municipal.

In the lead up to budget talks, Mayor Gary McNamara anticipated this year being one of the most difficult since the financial crisis of 2008.

Council began deliberations with a draft municipal tax rate increase of 4.42%, which was lowered to 3.86% before they approved the budget Tuesday night.

McNamara says the increase itself consists of three categories:

- 1.5% towards capital and asset lifecycle funding which covers road repairs, flood mitigation and building more pumping stations

- 1.4% noncontrollable expense increases passed on to municipality which includes insurance costs, benefits, and contracted services

- 1.0% for general operating expenditures which is running the town itself

He says it was important to keep things as low as possible without having an impact on service delivery.

"When you compare that to the inflation rate that's running about six per cent you can see where we've been able to manage and control as best as we can the increases to make sure that we are still providing the level of services that our residents deserve," he said.

The opportunity to bring in an even lower rate was available, but McNamara says that would mean having to make decisions like making garbage pickup every other week or cutting the level of snow removal they provide, which he doesn't believe would be fair to residents nor what they want to see.

Council did manage to find $150,000 in savings without cutting services during deliberations however.

He says since they have a fully asset managed community with life-cycling, it's very difficult because everything is managed from every aspect of delivery from capital to operations.

"There are areas, you know a lot of one time reductions and so fourth, those are areas that certainly won't affect the delivery of services to the municipality but it does help us reduce the amount that is required for us to manage the operation."

Next up is dealing with the capital side, and some of the key projects according to McNamara include continuing to develop the road networks to support the NextStar Energy battery plant.

"Continued expansion of County Road 42 and 43 are critical. And then the flood mitigation piece, although we've seen the lake levels go down, we've seen a vulnerability in the flood events from 2016-17, and certainly the high level pieces. So the rebuild of three of our pumping stations are critical moving into the future," he stated.

McNamara says within the next four weeks or so they'll be debating the capital side at council.

Several other new infrastructure projects include upgrades to the Lacasse Ball Diamond, Lakewood Park Washrooms and Splash Pad, Artificial Turf Soccer Field in partnership with L'Essor High School, improvements to the Cada Library Building, Maidstone Recreation Centre Outdoor Washrooms, EV Charging Stations and an enhanced Fire Radio System.