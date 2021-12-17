Tecumseh's multi-use sportsplex plan revised after failing to secure grant funding

Tecumseh is changing its approach to upgrading recreation facilities across the municipality.

The town has gone back to the drawing board after failing to secure government funding for its proposed $54-million multi-use sportsplex.

The new proposal before council would see facilities built or improved at several locations in a multi-phased effort to be carried out over the next several years.

Councillor Brian Houston says he would have preferred the original plan, but the town could not take on the cost alone.

"No doubt the sportsplex would have been an awesome addition to the community, but it would have come with an awesome price tag. This here will provide a lot of those amenities to the community without the enormous price tag."

Councillor Andrew Dowie says administration has brought forward a good compromise.

"This is a realistic path forward and provides space that just doesn't exist in our community today. I have no doubt that it'll be well used. Overall, I think the recommendation captures the spirit of offering something new that there's demand for."

Deputy mayor Joe Bachetti says the town is not giving up on improving recreational facilities.

"We've been looking at this multi-use sportsplex for many years and we were able to come up and put our heads together to say, "Look, these are the basic ingredients that we can afford and these are the things that the community has been asking for." So I think it's a win-win."

Council has approved the revised strategy in principle.

A detailed plan, including costs and timelines, will be presented to council in the first quarter of 2022.