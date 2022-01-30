Tecumseh seeking feedback on proposed multi-unit residential development

Tecumseh is looking for feedback from the community on a proposed multi-unit residential development.

The plan calls for three, 2.5-storey buildings with a total of 18 units at the corner of Lesperance Rd. and Arbour St.

Deputy mayor Joe Bachetti says developments like this are in high demand.

"It's going to fill a void. We always talk about housing shortages and, as a municipality, we're trying to diversify so that it's not just single family homes. People that want to be able to live in an apartment or rent, they'll be able to live in the town."

Deputy mayor Joe Bachetti says the public will have its say before anything moves forward.

"So we're going to get that public input and that's key right? In terms of getting the concerns and comments of the stakeholders, that we take those into account as part of the full evaluation of the application before us."

Council will hold a virtual public meeting on February 22 at 6pm to discuss the proposal.

More information can be found on the town's website.