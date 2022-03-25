Tecumseh seeks applications for Election Compliance Audit Committee

Applications are open for Tecumseh’s 2022 Election Compliance Audit Committee.

A release from the municipality says the move is in accordance with the Municipal Elections Act, 1996, and will cover the 2022 Municipal and School Board Elections.

They say the town is looking for people with accounting and audit, academic, or legal backgrounds, as well as individuals with knowledge of election campaign finances set out in the act.

The act lays out that electors can call for audits on things such as campaign finances if they have reasonable grounds.

Applicants to the committee should also have demonstrated knowledge of municipal election campaign finances, decision making skills, experience on a committee, and good communication skills.

A copy of the 2022 Tecumseh Election Compliance Audit Committee Terms of Reference and further Committee details can be found here.

Application forms are to be completed and submitted online, via the Town’s website, no later than Friday, May 6, 2022.