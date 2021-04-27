Tecumseh Seeks Community Input on Retail Pot

Tecumseh is looking for public input on retail cannabis.

Council voted to re-evaluate it's stance on the allowing pot shops in town on April 13. The town had previous opted out of allowing retail cannabis stores.

According to the release, the 30-day online-consultation will allow residents to contribute to council's decision.

The town says administration will include data from the consultation in a report that will go before council.

An online form at PlaceSpeak.com will be available until May 26.