Tecumseh sees a drop in building permits for 2022

The Town of Tecumseh is looking to receive a report on building permits for 2022.

Council will meet this evening, and one item of discussion to be received will be the "2022 Year End Permit Report".

This report summarizes the permits issued and compares the values in the same period of the previous year.

The construction value as well as the number of permits issued for 2022 both saw a drop compared to 2021.

The 2022 construction value saw a 46 per cent drop. In 2022 the value was reported to be just shy of $50-million compared to the 2021 construction value of nearly $92-million for the town.

The number of permits that we approved also saw an 11 per cent drop, with 334 permits in 2021 and 300 in 2022.

Gary McNamara, Tecumseh Mayor, says four large projects that were supposed to begin in 2022 had been pushed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Two developments on Lesperance Road, the Briday Development at the former Victoria site and then another apartment unit that was okayed to move forward on Tecumseh Road, when we add those that's about another 150-160 individual units."

He says the new electric vehicle battery plant will bring more into the region.

"Because of the new investment coming in, the EV plant obviously is bringing a lot of interest into the region in terms of housing, and plus fulfilling our requirement in adding to the housing shortage that is really upon us now. And so, we're trying to get ahead of it."

Total permit fee revenue for the period is reported at $360,187, which is $207,681, or 36 per cent lower than the budgeted mount of $567,868.

McNamara says based on the report in terms of the shortfall, it won't impact the municipality financially.

"Those are revenues that you were expecting obviously with those developments that have been pushed back. In the same token, the expenses to manage those developments are not brought forward. So, it really it's a revenue-neutral, in that regards, there's no real impact to the financial position of the municipality."

Council will meet tonight starting at 7 p.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi