Tecumseh Smell Easing

Progress is being made towards eliminating a foul smell in the Town of Tecumseh coming from the Bonduelle plant.

An odour, similar to rancid raw sewage, started eminating from the vegetable processing facility last weekend.

A spokesperson for the company says staff have been working with engineers this week and odours emitted by the wastewater treatment basin have been dissipating slowly since Wednesday.

One of the two aerators that had broken down, which was the root cause of the problem, has been fixed and will be fully functional today.

Rob Anderson, Vice-President of Operations says in a news release "We’re confident we’ve identified the problem and are definitely doing the right thing to resolve the issue."

Anderson goes on to say in the statement "We understand the inconvenience this is causing and offer our most sincere apologies."

The smell led to a dozens of complaints to the town and Mayor Gary McNamara said earlier this week the company was working on the problem 24 hours a day.