Tecumseh Taking a Second Look at Retail Cannabis Stores

Town council is getting set to take a second look at retail cannabis stores in Tecumseh.

With LaSalle opting in Tuesday night, Tecumseh remains the only local municipality still not allowing pot shops.

Mayor Gary McNamara says council chose to take a "wait and see approach" in 2018, opting to see how the provincial roll out went before making a decision.

McNamara says the initial hesitancy is gone.

"Council has had an opportunity to have that conversation with folks. We've had an opportunity to see the evolution within our neighbouring communities and so forth. It was never the intent of Tecumseh to say never, it was a question of let's wait and see," he says.

McNamara says council will hear from two delegations interested in opening a shop at an upcoming meeting.

"We're two to three years into this and the market is maturing. So it's an opportunity for us to have that conversation with potential retailers that will be appearing before council," he says.

McNamara says council needs to gauge the demand from the community.

"If a business, regardless of what product it's selling, you want to make sure that they do well and grow their individual business. We need to have that conversation, there's no doubt," he says.

Tecumseh Town Council will discuss the matter at its April 13 meeting.

There are nearly 500 retail cannabis shops across Ontario with 28 located in Windsor-Essex.