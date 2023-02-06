Tecumseh to break ground on Lacasse Park Grandstand

Construction has begun on a popular park in the Town of Tecumseh.

Starting today, work will begin on the Bert Lacasse Ball Diamond, which will see new amenities being installed.

The upgrades will be to the Lacasse Park Grandstand and will include a new grandstand, increased seating capacity, team locker rooms, a training facility, and improved public amenities, including washrooms and concessions.

In April 2022, Tecumseh council approved for the project to be designed by Sfera Architectural Associates Inc. and built by Gulf Development Inc. in the amount of $2,996,218.

Council also approved that $140,000 be allocated for the project upgrades.

Gary McNamara, the mayor of Tecumseh, says there will be many changes to the park.

"The old grandstand that's been there since 1947 are going to be actually torn down and rebuilt with better capacity. As well as the infield is going to be completely redone with artificial turf. And, the expansion of obviously the dressing rooms, a new plaza and new concession stands that are going to be built."

He says the biggest issue with the park was the field during rainy days.

"The biggest issue is obviously for rain dates and so-forth in those fields, you know after a major rain, you have to postpone it until the actual field drains and so forth. But, eventually with artificial turf, that will change the whole atmosphere basically, it will drain and then it will be ready to be played on."

McNamara says certain areas of the park will be closed off to the public.

"It's not going to affect the walk into the park, but obviously there will be some areas where the fan base and visitors to the park will not be to walk through in certain areas."

He says following the completion of the park, Tecumseh will host the Canadian National Seniors Baseball Championships.

"We're very excited, and by 2024 we are going to be hosting the Canadian National Seniors Baseball Championships here in Tecumseh. So, we're going to have a brand new ball park welcoming all of these teams from across the country that are going to complete for the National Championship, including our Tecumseh Thunder."

McNamara adds that the work will be completed in phases to ensure parts of the park stay open.

The project is set to be completed by early 2024.