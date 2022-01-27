Tecumseh to bring back flexible traffic signs to deter speeders

Tecumseh is bringing back its in-road flexible traffic signs in an effort to encourage drivers to slow down.

Six signs were installed throughout the municipality last spring in response to speeding complaints from the community, but the town says all have gone missing or have been damaged beyond repair.

Deputy mayor Joe Bachetti says there was some success as radar surveys found a drop in the average speed of vehicles where the signs were placed.

He says replacing the signs is going to cost taxpayers.

"Anytime anything goes missing there's reports that are filed, but there's a cost, right? So the signs that need to be replaced, there's about six of them, and that amounts to just over $1,500. So that's $1,500 that the town has to go and replace."

Bachetti says, unfortunately, speeding continues to be a problem.

"With the speed calming effects, we're trying to reduce speeding in the municipality, but also the region. That is one of the top three complaints we get all the time at the town. There's a lot of cars that are speeding and you can't have an OPP at every stop 24/7. So we're trying different things."

He says the signs are just one of a number of traffic calming measures being considered by council.

"Council is exploring different initiatives with technology with photo radar and see if that will help because it seems like we talk about these reports and traffic calming, but it's still there, people are still speeding," he said.

The signs, which are installed in the centre of the road, are designed to flex on impact.

The town says staff will continue to conduct radar surveys where the signs are located providing the data to the OPP for enforcement.