Tecumseh to Consider Alternative Options for New Multi-Use Sportsplex

The Town of Tecumseh is moving forward with its new multi-use sportsplex, but it's not clear yet what the final design will look like.

After being turned down for government funding toward the $57-million project, council has opted to spend $65,000 on an architectural analysis which will bring forward costing for several alternative options.

Mayor Gary McNamara says residents have been clear in stating they want a new recreation complex.

"I went to the doors and talked to the residents and received a mandate,” he says. “When we look at the survey, 70 per cent of the people in this community said yes we need it and yes we're willing to take a tax increase to provide it."

McNamara says council pledged to get a facility built and he doesn't want to see it scaled back.

"We had a commitment,” he adds. “For me, going through the exercise of building our arena the biggest mistake we made was downsizing the project. Eighteen months later we had to build another pad. We outgrew it within 18 months."

According to McNamara, he believes the community needs and deserves something like this.

"I firmly believe that you need to build a project not only for today or the next five years, but for the next 30 to 40 years as our community is going to grow,” he says. “These type of facilities, if you look at LaSalle and the other communities, they've really benefited from growth in their own communities."

Administration plans to bring a report back to council by December with a goal of having a design selected and ready to be included in the town's 2021 budget deliberations in January.

The project also includes a partnership with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare to construct a $24-million cardiac rehab satellite facility.