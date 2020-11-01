Tecumseh to Look at Rules for Short-Term Rentals

Tecumseh will take a deeper look at short-term rentals.

Ward 1 Councillor Andrew Dowie brought a notice of motion to have a report created on short-term rentals and home sharing before council Tuesday night.

Dowie says it's in response to dozens of complaints about altercations with neighbours, late night behaviour, coarse language and a general disrespect of neighbourhood residents.

He also asked administration to look at how many short-term rentals have owners on the property, as the majority of the complaints are related to properties with absent owners.

Council voted in favour of creating a report for consideration at a future meeting.

Windsor city council voted in favour of creating a new bylaw for short-term rentals earlier this month.