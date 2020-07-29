Tecumseh to Open One Rink with Safety Measures in Place

The Town of Tecumseh has agreed to reopen one ice pad at its multi-surface arena.

On Monday, council voted in favour of the move that will see service resume on Aug. 10.

In Stage 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, that means there will be a limit of nine skaters on the ice and one coach or training staff member allowed, according to Director of Parks and Recreation Paul Anthony.

He says one parent will be allowed to watch from the outer glass of the rink if the player is under 18 years old.

Anthony says changing rooms will also remain off limits while the region remains in Stage 2.

"It will be one way in from the west doors, put your skates on so be dressed at home," he says. "You go out on your one hour ice training, you take your skates off and you leave the facility out the east door so you'll never crisscross with the team behind you."

When Windsor-Essex eventually moves into Stage 3, dressing rooms would be needed, but Anthony says rooms would be staggered and regularly cleaned.

"So they could run a league of 50 individuals but you have stay with those 50 individuals. You can't crisscross and have two leagues of 50 to play each other. You have to stay within that bubble," he added.

Anthony says the plan will definitely be a living document.

"The directives did come very quick, we didn't have a lot of advanced notice because we find thing out about the same time the public does," he says. "Then we get to scramble to get things in place.

Concession stands will remain closed and no food or drink is allowed in the arena.

Anthony says any spectators or players that enter the building cannot leave or they will not be allowed back in for the remainder of the ice time.

He says the second ice pad is expected in September if user numbers support it.