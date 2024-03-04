Tecumseh to receive $4.4-million from federal Housing Accelerator Fund

The federal government has reached an agreement with the Town of Tecumseh under the Housing Accelerator Fund.

The deal announced Monday will see 137 housing units fast tracked over the next three years, something the town estimates will help spur the construction of more than 5,850 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under HAF will provide almost $4.4 million to support housing construction.

Mayor Gary McNamara says the town is excited to receive grant.

"This funding will allow us to explore new housing options with our community through an open, public consultation, he says.

Tecumseh's Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives, including removing barriers to housing construction through a zoning bylaw review, a reduction in development fees, and fast-tracking permit applications that come in for medium-density, duplex, and multi-family homes such as townhouses and multiplexes.

As part of the agreement, Tecumseh will allow up to four housing units as-of-right in all low-density residential districts, implement a new e-processing system for all planning-related applications, and review its minimum parking requirements for new developments.

McNamara says they are already allowing four-plexes in the town.

"Well that's part of the program but we're doing that now. We're building six-plexes on Lesperance Road as we speak and many multi-residential buildings as well. Again, it's diversity of housing that I think is critical for us to meet the challenges of the future," he says.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk says the Town of Tecumseh will still maintain it's control over what gets built.

"In terms of height restrictions on residential lots, in terms of the set backs, in terms of restrictions on housing on lot coverage," he says. "So the town knows that they will still maintain control over what gets built in the community as well, too."

The Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada to address the housing shortage across Canada.

The HAF program will run until 2026-27.

In late January, the federal government rejected Windsor's application to the fund as the two sides were at odds over the condition that required municipalities to agree to a re-zoning amendment that would allow four residential units as-of-right, anywhere in the municipality.

The city currently allows three residential units as-of-right.

Windsor's application to the fund only allowed four-plexes as-of-right along major transit routes, in most parts of downtown, and in other areas across the city.

With files from Rob Hindi