Tecumseh Unveils New Recreational Website

The Town of Tecumseh has launched a new recreational website.

Director of Parks & Recreation Services Paul Anthony says residents will be able to view all recreational activities on the site.

He says residents will be able to register and pay for activities and also view available times for ice, fields and town pavilions.

Anthony says the site is user friendly but the booking feature is not available at this time.

"We're not opening it to book the ice time and fields right now," says Anthony. "Obviously through COVID times there's certain protocol that have to be in place but the software has the ability in the future when we move to that, pretty well book anything online."

He says the public can look ahead to the summer months.

"Currently we'll be able to book pavilions," he says. "Right now we're starting with one of the easier processes and then they'll be able to go on and look at those times as well, again it's hard to project right now with COVID but if the pool is able to open this summer and it comes to recreational swims obviously our numbers are limited and you have to get reservations, so you'll be able to go online and make a reservation."

The new site can be found at www.TecumsehRec.ca