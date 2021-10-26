Tecumseh wants to continue using telephone and mail in voting for upcoming election

Tecumseh wants to continue using telephone and mail in voting going forward for the upcoming 2022 municipal election.

Internet and telephone voting has been the method used for the past two elections in 2014 and 2018.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says this would give everyone a chance to vote.

"The rationale behind it is that we want to give everybody an opportunity to be able to participate in the municipal election. Particularly for the shut-ins and our seniors out there."

McNamara says these methods are a safe way of voting.

"There's always concerns. Folks are asking how secure it is, but it is extremely secured. So the report comes back to council just to reinitiate for the election in 2022," he said.

He says the methods for the past couple of elections have led to higher voter turnout.

"Over the years we've always hit over 50% or close to and even a little higher. Traditionally, on municipal election voting, you were struggling to get even 35%."

Tecumseh council will discuss the report at its regular meeting Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The municipal election goes October 24, 2022.