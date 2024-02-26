Tecumseh woman accused of defrauding Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare of over $60,000

A Tecumseh woman has been accused of defrauding Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) of over $60,000.

An investigation was launched by the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit in February 2023, after receiving a report of alleged fraud involving HDGH and one of its employees who managed the organization’s volunteer association.

Through their investigation, officers discovered that a total of $62,169 intended for the Volunteer Association was instead deposited into the suspect’s personal bank account.

Investigators determined that the fraud occurred over a 5-year period, from Nov. 2015 until Sept. 2020.

A 48-year-old woman has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

HDGH president and CEO Bill Marra issued a statement on Monday.

"Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is aware of fraud charges laid against a former employee of the hospital as it relates to a volunteer association that no longer exists. This did not in any way impact hospital finances as the volunteer association was a separate entity. We have fully cooperated with, and, supported the police investigation. Given that this matter is now before the courts, HDGH will not be commenting any further, " Marra said.

