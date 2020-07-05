Tecumseh Working to Get Some Public Areas Open This Week

The Town of Tecumseh is getting ready to reopen under Stage 2 of the province's economic recovery framework.

According to a release from the town, its Parks and Recreation Department has been hard at work to make sure facilities that can open will do so safety.

The town says the following facilities will open on July 6: Permit-Based sports fields and community rooms, picnic and park shelters and a limited number of outdoor washrooms.

Director of Parks Paul Anthony says the town is working closely with sports organizations to ensure plans are in place under public health regulations.

Some of those regulations include allowing practice only with a limit of 10 participants including coaches and trainers.

Anthony's statement goes on to ask the public for patience and to follow physical distancing rules so the town can eventually return to normal.

Beaches, playground structures, outdoor exercise equipment and splash pads remain closed as well as the Tecumseh Leisure Pool and Tecumseh Recreation Complex and Arena.

Pickleball courts, Lakewood Disc Golf, Tecumseh Skate Park and Dog Park all remain open.