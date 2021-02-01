Teedie Park Closes for Bridge Construction

Construction of a new pedestrian crossing to connect trails at Teedie Park in East Windsor begins Monday.

The 35-meter multi-use bridge will allow park-users to cross the Little River municipal drain and link the two existing trails on either side, connecting park land in Wards 7 and 8.

"I am very excited for the new bridge construction in Teedie Park to begin," says Ward 7 Councillor Jeewen Gill. "This bridge is going to be a great addition to provide residents with a connection between two trails which will serve as a great asset in leisure and healthy attractive developments in our area."

Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak calls the project "fantastic news for the East Windsor community and trail system." Kaschak says it "will ensure residents have improved walkability and access by making connectivity to the many trails and parks in the area so much easier."

The park off Lauzon Road near Canadian Tire will be closed during construction, and the project is expected to be completed in May, weather permitting.