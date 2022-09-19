Teen arrested after threats made at Windsor high school

A teenager has been charged after threats of violence were made against students, teachers and staff at Vincent Massey Secondary School in Windsor.

On Saturday, police were called to the school on Liberty St. and identified a 15-year old student as a suspect.

The youth was taken into custody and is facing charges of uttering threats.

There will be an increased police presence in and around the school as a result.

This is the second time in the last week that threats have been made at a local high school.

As you heard on AM 800 news on Friday, there was a bomb threat at Holy Names high school, which was evacuated and the threat later deemed false after a sweep of the building.

“We recognize how threats of this nature can be unsettling for students, staff, and their families,” said Acting Deputy Chief Jason Crowley. “We take incidents like this extremely seriously and will continue to work closely with school boards to identify any individuals responsible and charge them accordingly.”

Police are asking parents and guardians to speak with their children about the severe consequences of making threats.

Anyone with information about the threats against Massey or Holy Names High Schools is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com