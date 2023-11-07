Teen charged in connection to a fire at a school in Chatham-Kent

A teen has been charged in connection to a fire late last month at a school in Chatham-Kent.

On Oct. 30, emergency crews responded to the Chatham-Kent Secondary School on McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham for an activated fire alarm.

The Chatham-Kent Fire Department discovered a fire had been started in the men's bathroom on the second floor, which prompted an arson investigation.

Investigators identified a suspect and formed grounds to charge the youth in connection with the incident.

On Nov. 6, a 14-year-old Chatham youth was arrested and charged with arson - disregard for human life and arson - damage to property.