John McGregor Secondary School in Chatham is open after being struck by a vehicle.

Chatham-Kent police along with other emergency personel responded to the single vehicle crash on Cecile Ave. on Wednesday around 7pm.

Police say a 16-year-old boy hit the building, causing roughly $20,000 in damages.

According to police, the teen was not hurt and charges will not be laid.

The school is open but access to the damage area is restricted for safety reasons.