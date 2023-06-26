Teen facing charges following hit-and-run in Windsor

A teen is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Windsor.

Police say on June 25 at around 8 p.m., officers were called about a hit-and-run at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Queen Elizabeth Drive.

Once on scene, officers found a Ford Escape flipped onto its side in a ditch. A second vehicle, a Dodge Ram, was stopped on the side of the road and had damage to its right rear corner.

As a result of the investigation, officers determined the driver of the Ford Escape ran through a red light on Jefferson Blvd. and struck the back end of the Dodge Ram as it attempted to turn left onto Queen Elizabeth Dr.

Police alleged the driver of the Ford Escape failed to stop at the scene and rolled his vehicle near the intersection of South Service Road East.

While speaking with the driver of the Ford Escape, officers detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and he was taken to police headquarters where further tests determined that he was over the legal limit.

A 19-year-old is now charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and failing to stop at a collision.