Teen facing firearms-related charges after shooting incident in Windsor

A teen is facing charges after a shooting incident in Windsor.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Windsor police officers responded to the Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus after receiving information that an underage male had arrived with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

Police say the male claimed to have been shot by a person in a passing vehicle.

However, further police investigation revealed the gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

As a result, a 17-year-old male will be charged with firearm-related offences and public mischief. His name can't be released under a provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A second individual will also be charged with public mischief.

The firearm used during the incident remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.