14-Year-Old Teen Killed in Chatham-Kent Crash

A 14-year-old teenager has died in a motorcycle crash in Chatham-Kent.

According to Chatham-Kent Police, emergency crews responded to a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle near the intersection of Town Line Road and Pain Court Line around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the teen was riding the motorcycle northbound on Town Line Road and failed to yield the right of way.

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries and was declared dead at the scene despite efforts by emergency crews.

Police say the 63-year-old Dover-Township woman driving the SUV wasn't hurt in the crash.

Chatham-Kent's Traffic Unit is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.