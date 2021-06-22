Teen Killer and Serial Rapist Paul Bernardo Again Denied Parole

Killer rapist Paul Bernardo has been denied parole.

Two officers with the Parole Board of Canada took about an hour to reject his release application.

Their decision came after Bernardo said he was a changed person who now has his sexual deviancy under control.

The board also heard from the parents of two teens he tortured and killed in the early 1990s. They argued against his ever leaving prison, calling him a sadistic psychopath.

Bernardo is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and other offences.

