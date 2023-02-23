Teen rushed to the hospital after being hit by falling branch
One teen has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a falling tree branch in LaSalle.
It happened outside a home on the west side of LaSalle.
Fire and EMS crews attended the scene and the teen was transported to the hospital.
The extent of his injuries and current condition is unknown.
Tree branches and limbs have been breaking off and come down as a result of the heavy ice that formed during Wednesday and Thursday's freezing rain.