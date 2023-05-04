Teen sisters charged with assault with a weapon

Two teenage sisters in Chatham-Kent have been charged with assault with a weapon after an argument escalated.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to Park Avenue West in Chatham just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night for a weapons investigation.

According to police, an argument between the two escalated to them assaulting each other.

Police say one sister used a steak knife which caused a minor cut while the other used a metal platter resulting in a minor bruise.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were both arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

The 15-year-old was released to a family member with conditions and a future court date while the 17-year-old was released to the mother with a future court date.