Teens Escape Serious Injury after Falling through Ice in LaSalle

Four teens managed to escape serious injury after falling through some ice at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

LaSalle Police Service says first responders were called to a pond on the property at 2121 Laurier Pkwy. just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the teens were playing pick-up hockey to get some exercise when the ice broke and all four fell in.

Police say a parent on scene called 9-1-1 and all four were able to escape the frigid water.

One of the teens had completely submerged and was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia as a precaution, but the remaining three were treated at the scene and released to their parents.

LaSalle Police Service is reminding everyone to avoid frozen bodies of water.

While it's been cold recently, police say it hasn't been cold long enough and ice is still thin, especially over bodies of water with a current.

Police say residents should never go out on the ice alone and should tell someone if they do plan to venture out.