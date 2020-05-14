Teixeira Beats Smith in Round 5

Glover Teixeira dominated Anthony Smith and finally stopped him with punches early in the fifth round night, earning an upset victory to cap the UFC’s second show since returning to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Heavyweight veteran Ben Rothwell grabbed a split-decision victory over Ovince Saint Preux, and Drew Dober stopped fellow lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez with a second-round barrage of punches during the second of three UFC cards over eight days at a fan-free VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The second show went off without a positive COVID-19 test, and more masks were visible on UFC personnel inside and outside the cage Wednesday. Middleweight Karl Roberson’s bout with Marvin Vettori was scrapped when Roberson was hospitalized overnight after he fell ill, but the illness was related to his weight cut and not coronavirus, according to the UFC.

The UFC’s third show in Jacksonville is Saturday night on ESPN Plus, headlined by veteran heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

The UFC hopes to begin holding fight cards back home in Las Vegas later this month, but is waiting for clearance from the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The 40-year-old Teixeira (31-7) was shockingly dominant in his fourth consecutive victory. He took control with strikes in the second round, and almost finished Smith several times while dominating the ensuing two rounds.

Teixeira finally ended it 1:04 into the final round, earning his first stoppage by punches since 2017.



