Tembo Wash Day returns to Windsor Sculpture Park

The Windsor Sculpture Park Conservation and Preservation Team is inviting the public to come help wash Tembo.

Tembo Wash Day is returning this year on July 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Windsor Sculpture Park at the Riverfront.

Known as a "museum without walls," the Windsor Sculpture Park showcases more than 30 large-scale, internationally recognized works of contemporary sculpture by world-renowned artists as part of an ever-growing public art collection.

Tembo is a bronze sculpture of an African elephant, weighing almost as much as 80 people or six automobiles, making it one of the largest bronze elephants in the world.

Salina Larocque, Cultural Development Coordinator, City of Windsor says Tembo is the work of artist Derrick Stephan Hudson.

"Tembo is one of our beloved gems in our sculpture park. She is a life size elephant cast in bronze, guiding her two babies behind her. Tembo is the Swahili word for African elephant."

Tembo as seen in Windsor Sculpture park by artist Derrick Stephan Hudson (Photo courtesy of City of Windsor)



Larocque says this family-friendly event gives everyone of all ages an opportunity to get up close and personal with a cultural asset.

"A chance to really feel and touch and learn about the artworks. And to take pride and give some love to these works that made our waterfront sculpture garden so unique and such a gift to us all."

The Tembo Wash Day event is part of the Windsor Sculpture Park's Conservation and Preservation summer program.

She says it's a hands-on program that employs students annually spring through summer...

"We are out everyday washing the artworks, polishing them, waxing them, giving them all the TLC that they need. We also oversee any important restoration projects that are needed."

All supplies needed for Tembo Wash Day will be provided by the City of Windsor free of charge and everyone is welcome to attend.

Larocque says in addition to the washing, there will be fun activities and giveaways.