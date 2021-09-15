Temperatures expected to rise above seasonal heading into the weekend

After a couple day cool off, it appears the heat is sticking around for a bit.

This from Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gilham who says temperatures are expected to rise toward the end of the week and will stay well above seasonal for at least a week.

Gilham says summer isn't ready to say goodbye just yet.

"Summer has another hurrah just around the corner. After a couple days of cooler weather, then the heat builds again on Friday and above seasonal temperatures will continue through the weekend and most of next week."

Gilham says it's going to feel like August for the next week or so.

"There's going to be humidity to go along with that," he continued. "So, summer's grand finale is on the way. For Friday through most of next week it's going to feel like August once again."

Gilham says the fall outlook shows higher than usual temperatures as well.

"We do expect, for the second half of September right through October and into November, temperatures will be higher than normal and we're certainly off to quite a start with that over the next week," Gilham said.

Gilham says we'll see highs in the upper-20s or even 30s heading into the weekend — those temperatures are expected to stick around through next week as well.