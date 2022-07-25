Temperatures returning to normal in Windsor-Essex after week of heat warnings

Temperatures are returning back to normal this week in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says the normal high for the region this time of year is 28 degrees Celsius.

"We're not going to be too far off that value in the coming days but I think one of the bigger differences with the weather in the coming days, seasonal highs during the day but also dipping down to more seasonal temperatures overnight," he said.

As AM800 news reported Monday morning, the national weather service lifted its Heat Warning for Windsor-Essex late Sunday night.

The heat warning was first issued early last week.

There were also Severe Thunderstorm watches and warnings put in place along with a Tornado Watch for the area.

Coulson says there was plenty of heat in Windsor-Essex last week.

"The biggest issue in this particular event was just the number of days where we had both temperatures getting into the 30s during the day with the humidex around 40 or higher, and of equal importance, we weren't getting a lot of relief in the overnight hours."

Coulson says it could be another hit or miss week for rain in the area.

"For Wednesday it does look like the air mass becomes fairly unstable and we could see some showering and thunderstorm activity but in general, it looks like a relatively dry pattern going forward over the next week or so," he continued. "Certainly things can change from day to day."

Temperatures in the forecast this week will hover around 28°C/29°C, with the potential to go over 30°C again on the weekend.