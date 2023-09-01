Temporary chiller installed at Erie Shores HealthCare to address A/C issues

A temporary chiller is now in operation at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington as the hospital deals with issues around its air conditioning system.

The chiller has now been operating for over 24-hours now, returning the hospital to its normal temperature.

The temporary chiller will be in place while repairs are carried out to the central chiller.

The hospital says those repairs could take several weeks due to supply chain issues and shortages of HVAC parts. There is no anticipated impact to patient care during these repairs.

During the storm on Thursday, Aug 24 and into Friday, Aug. 25, a power surge caused significant damage to the chiller's primary and secondary compressors.

At the time, the power surge knocked out A/C to most of the hospital, including the emergency department and inpatient units.