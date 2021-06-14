Temporary Foreign Workers to Receive Second Vaccination This Week and Next

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will begin to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to local temporary foreign workers.

CEO Theresa Marentette says four days have been set aside this week along with another four days next week.

As AM800 News reported last month, just under 4,800 workers from across 132 farms have received their first dose since the rollout began April 18.

Marentette says the goal is to have the workers completed vaccinated within the next couple of weeks.

"Things are moving quickly and we do want to get our farm workers vaccinated with their second dose and be completely fully vaccinated for this summer," she says.

The workers are receiving the vaccine at Leamington's Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre and according to Marentette, the general public will also be able to book vaccination appointments there only on Saturday this week.

"We are looking into this week doing the four days with the farms and next week four days and then hopefully we're finished," says adds. "But we will also have the ability to do first doses as well so we'll see how it goes but I think we're on track to have them completed in the next couple weeks."

There are roughly 8,000 temporary foreign agri-workers who come to Windsor-Essex and work at area farms and greenhouses.

Last year, the province said there were approximately 20,500 temporary foreign workers in Ontario and most resided in communal living quarters on farms.