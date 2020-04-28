Temporary Layoffs Issued at St. Clair College



WINDSOR — Temporary layoff notices have gone out at St. Clair College.

Due to COVID-19, the college is temporarily laying off some of its support staff and administration.

Vice President of College Communications and Community Relations John Fairley says seven percent of its 245 support staff will be out of work, along with 13 percent of its 66 administrators.

It works out to roughly 25 workers.

"It's called a temporary layoff," says Fairley. "When you get into permanent layoffs, it's a whole other discussion with unions. We are glad to have the support of our local OPSEU for support staff because it is a tough dialogue to have."

He says access to the campuses in Windsor and Chatham is limited and the majority of the work is being done at home.

The downtown Centre of the Arts and Chrysler Theatre are closed and all online teaching has concluded for this past winter semester.

"There is not a lot of people physically coming into the college buildings in Windsor and Chatham," he says.

Fairley says the staff will be paid up until May 8th, with the layoffs going into effect May 11th.