Temporary Library facility to open at Stoney Point Community Park

In-person library services are set to return in Lakeshore.

A new temporary multi-use facility at Stoney Point will open in early 2023.

The 24 by 40-foot mobile unit at Stoney Point Community Park will feature free Wi-Fi, a computer, DVDs, a variety of books and many other resources.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says the plan is to eventually find a permanent home for the library.

"We are looking at other possible other facilities but this is something that we want to get open right away and then take a look at a permanent structure."

Bain says the original facility shouldn't have been closed, to begin with.

He says he is glad the services are returning, as the resources are needed in the area.

"It's something that is greatly needed in the area and unfortunately due to various circumstances got closed, which should have never happened," he continued. "It should have been worked out to keep the facility we had, but council did move quickly to get this facility up and running."

Bain says the public is happy to see library facilities back.

"The other library was closed down, unfortunately. It was found that there was heavy use of the library there, especially with the schools, it needs to be open and available," he said.

The Essex County Library will contribute around $150,000 for the installation of Internet and wireless services.

The funding will come out of the town's Facilities Reserve Budget.