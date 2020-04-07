Temporary Order to Allow Retail Pot Delivery Issued in Ontario

Cannabis retail stores will be allowed to offer delivery and curbside pick-up during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ontario.

The temporary measure announced Tuesday is part of an emergency order by the province to help fight against the illegal cannabis market, according to the AGCO.

For the next 14 days cannabis stores will be allowed to sell, deliver, and offer curbside pick-up of cannabis and other items seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

A maximum purchase amount of 30 grams of dried cannabis per transaction remains in place and only a licensed retailer or employee can deliver on behalf of the store.

Sellers are still required to ensure customers are at least 19 years old.

Windsor's first retail pot store opened downtown on March 27.

