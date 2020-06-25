Temporary Patios Approved by Tecumseh Town Council

The Town of Tecumseh is joining several other municipalities in allowing temporary patios as part of its COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

On Tuesday night, council passed a motion allowing patios to be set up in parking lots and adjacent land to give restaurants more room for patrons to eat safely while observing physical distancing rules.

The decision means restaurants, bars, food trucks and other food and drink establishments will be able to open for dining in outdoor areas only.

Licensed patios to allow for liquor sales will also be permitted.

On Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that most of Windsor-Essex can enter Stage 2 of the provincial economic reopening plan.

Leamington and Kingsville will remain in Stage 1 due to the volume of COVID-19 cases within the agri-farm sector.