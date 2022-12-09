Temporary shelter closes with arrangements made for all displaced tenants at 1616 Ouellette

The City of Windsor has made arrangements for all tenants displaced from 1616 Ouellette Avenue, and as a result emergency actions taken to safeguard the lives of residents in urgent need of support will end today.

On November 22, building officials were forced to order the evacuation of the private four-story apartment building when heat, electricity and life safety systems were all failing.

City officials immediately stepped in to help due to the sheer number of people in need, and working with the Canadian Red Cross, opened the temporary emergency shelter for as many as 45 residents who were unable to find alternate accommodations of their own immediately.

Over the course of three weeks, the John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre provided a temporary emergency shelter where residents received three meals a day, clothing, medical care and relocation supports.

Officials say the last of the remaining residents were offered alternate safe accommodation options on Friday.

Andrew Daher, City Commissioner of Human and Health Services, says this has been a very difficult time for many of the displaced tenants.

"But none of this could have been done without our dedicated and compassionate City of Windsor staff and our partner agencies who worked countless hours to ensure that every tenant's needs were met," he stated.

Orders against occupancy remain in place for 1616 Ouellette Avenue, but city staff continue to work closely with the owners and their management group to complete any outstanding repairs as quickly as possible.