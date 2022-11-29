Temporary shelter for tenants of 1616 Ouellette closing on December 5

The City of Windsor is asking local landlords with affordable units to reach out, as the temporary emergency shelter housing displaced residents of a downtown apartment building will soon close.

The city and Canadian Red Cross are providing tenants of 1616 Ouellette Avenue a few more days of emergency shelter and personal services before the temporary emergency shelter at Atkinson Community Centre closes on Monday, December 5.

Since the shelter opened city staff, the Red Cross, and other community partners have worked around the clock providing displaced residents a safe place to sleep, food, clothing, housing search supports, and medical services.

Andrew Daher, City Commissioner of Health and Human Services, says the temporary shelter just can't be sustained for much longer.

"This was temporary in nature, city staff and Red Cross staff are needed in other areas and we've done just an incredible job helping those displaced. So we felt this is the right time to make this move, and find alternative housing arrangements for these individuals," he said.

City officials are in constant contact with the property owners and their new management team, and they say progress is being reported.

The new management company is working with local contractors to make repairs, and they report positive results so far although there are no firm timelines for a return to occupancy at this point.

Over the coming days, city staff, Housing Information Services, and other community partners will continue working with displaced tenants to help them find a safe place to stay while they await the re-opening of the building at 1616 Ouellette.

Daher says they've given themselves a bit of time because they've been working tirelessly around the clock in order to ensure people have a place to go.

He says whether that's with family or friends, private market rental markets, an emergency shelter, and they're also looking at temporary and permanent housing options within the non-profit sector.

"We've been working already today and we'll continue to work throughout the rest of this week to ensure that those 45 individuals have a place to go, no one will be left on the street I can guarantee you that. The health and well being of these individuals is my number one role and number one priority," he stated.

After December 5, Daher says displaced residents will continue to be offered supports to help them through this transition period.

"We'll work with each one of those individuals to still continue to support them, and offer them supports as they transition into their new accommodations," he continued. "And that includes helping them with permanent affordable housing is residents would like to move."

The shelter was originally opened on Tuesday, November 22 as a temporary measure to help those displaced from their apartments due to an evacuation order issued by Building Officials for unsafe living conditions of no heat, reliable electricity or functioning life safety systems.