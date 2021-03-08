Temporary Shelter Reopens at Former Central Branch of Windsor Public Library

The Downtown Mission has resumed use of the former Central Branch of the Windsor Public Library.

According to the release, the building at 850 Ouellette Ave. had been used to deal with an outbreak of COVID-19 and will reopen to accommodate 35 people with no place to go.

The mission says the shelter will be temporary while additional space is created to accommodate those who don't qualify to stay at Aquatic Centre and Agra Isolation and Recovery Centre.

Executive Director Reverend Ron Dunn says the mission is working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to transition back into its Victoria Avenue location.

Dunn says the mission is on track to reopen the location by the end of March — it was closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak last month.

The release goes on to say, the current crisis underscores the need for a modern and flexible facility to help those experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex.